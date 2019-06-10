Speech to Text for First at Four May 28

least four tornados touch down in our area - leaving a path of destruction. we have team coverage across north iowa and southern minnesota. / i'm kimt news three's katie huinker. i'll have a live report from charles city - where the floyd county fairgrounds are severely damaged - less than two months before the fair is supposed to start. / and i'm kimt news three's calyn thompson live in greenleafton - where people are beginning the long clean-up process. / could we see anymore severe weather in our forecast? details coming up. plus - a developing story out of eyota - where the bomb squad was called in - after a suspicious device was found. we'll have the latest on the breaking news in eyota - and team coverage of the storm damage across southern minnesota and north iowa coming up in just a minute. / but first - as people across our area start to pick up the pieces after the severe weather - there is a chance for more storms. we want to check in right away with kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson - chris what are the chances for more severe weather?xxx tonight: cloudy with a slight chance of a shower lows: mid 50s. winds: e 5-10 tomorrow: cloudy with showers. highs: upper 60s winds: e 5-10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: low to mid 50s winds: n 5-10 we're following a developing story out of eyota this afternoon - where the bomb squad was on the scene - after a suspicious device was found. county employees found a suspicious bottle down the road on county road seven. a 20 ounce pop bottle with a fuse on it labeled "caution explosive" was found. the saint paul bomb squad was called in. and i actually heard the blast when they safely destroyed the bottle on site. the bomb squad has taken the bottle back to saint paul for further testing. anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office through crimestoppers of rochester - olmsted county. right now - clean-up is underway in north iowa and southern minnesota - after severe storms and tornados yesterday. four tornados have been confirmed so far - including in charles city. our kimt news drone three captured this aerial view of the floyd county fairgrounds - which as you can see- suffered devastating damage. / kimt news 3's katie huinker is looking into what's next for the fairgrounds. she talked with board members today about wt this means for this year's fair. behind me used to stand two buildings. one that was used as a show room for 4-h projects, the other was actually a historic brick and tile building that was used for activities like bingo and polka. it's all very disappointing especially considering the fair is only 49 days away. buildings are down and damaged and trees are uprooted. today an insurance adjuster was out surveying the damage alongside the fair board. i met with fair board vice president tim paplow today who says he was hoping the damage wasn't this extensive. he says this all happened so fast and unexpectedly. with all this damage - i asked him what he thinks this year's floyd county fair will look like now. we're just going to have to make due and make the best out of it that we possibly can. we probably have to focus more from entertainment to just strictly more livestock projects. make sure kids who have worked hard all year with their projects have the option to actually show their animals at fair. the good news is the show arena and swine and beef facilities are in tact. i was able to speak with some f-f-a kids who were out much of the afternoon picking up debris. hear what they have to say about this damage and their expectations for this years fair tonight at 6. the floyd county fair is scheduled to run july 17th through the 21st. / another of the confirmed tornadoes happened in greenleafton in fillmore county. these are the pieces from lester prinsen's shed... after an e-f- zero tornado ripped through his property monday. lester prinsen greenleafton, mn i was in my house i went to the basement and i no more got down there for about a minute and it was all over i guess. so i came out and had to look at all the damage. it's nothing this small community has ever seen before... i've lived here practically all my life and never had a storm like this. but it's now bringing them all together to clean up. / prinsen estimate about 50 people were here yesterday helping... and about 50 again today. coming up on kimt news 3 at five... hear how storms like this have a way of bringing people together. again - the greenleafton tornado has been classified as an e-f-zero. it is one of four tornadoes confirmed in our area. / yeah very overwhelming, very overwhelming. there's also damage at several rural properties in lime springs - including this hog farm. we'll show you how the owner is starting the difficult process of picking up the pieces. another part of our area hit hard is riceville - where there is widespread damage after an unconfirmed tornado there. i'm seeing a lot of destroyed farms and homes. i'm in riceville where you can see the damage from yesterdays tornado. this barn is completely destroyed. i'm going to step behind the camera and just to give you a better visual of destruction the weather caused...right there is a piece of the barn stuck in the tree. now i spoke to people here in the community who are coming together to help one another clean up. the howard county sheriff says there are no reported injuries. / another hard hit area is lime springs. take a look at this wind turbine right outside of lime springs. as you can see- the powerful storm snapped one of the blades - sending it flying onto a nearby field. this howard county wind farm is operated by madison gas and electric. we reached out to the company to find out what the cost of this damage is and what their next steps are to repair the turbine. a company spokesperson tells us they are in the process of assessing the damage - and they plan to make all the necessary repairs to fix the turbine. right now they don't have a timeline for when that will be completed. / thankfully the wind turbine blade missed a nearby hog farm. but as kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out - the property is still heavily damaged and has left the owner picking up the pieces. nathanael dohlman is used to putting in a long day o work on his farm... but not like this. "very overwhelming, very overwhelming." we caught up with the hog farmer this morning as he surveyed the extent of damage done to his property. wasting no time - clean up began as he sifted through what's left of these building to see if anything can be salvaged before the excavaders come through. "another daunting task will be clearing all the debris scattered across dohlman's farm land." "there's stuff from here all the way to lime springs pretty much so we'll stay in the fields that we can get around in and hopefully by thursday-friday when it's dried up we can get all of it out of there and go from there." while he has no idea how long it will take to bounce back - dohlman says he's just thankful all 3,000 of his pigs survived the storm. dohlman's house is just down the road from his farm but thankfull it did not get damaged by the tornado. / the neighbor's were coming in right and left making sure everything was okay.. we'll introduce you to a floyd county farmer - who's finding a silver lining in the midst of the destruction. plus - we aren't the only ones dealing with the devastating aftermath of severe weather. we'll show you the widespread damage - after deadly storms in ohio. / weather: the warmth returns very soon. main forecast concerns in the short term remain around the slight chance for showers and storms in the viewing area, mainly in north iowa. the warm front is showing just south of the region which could keep the majority of the storms away from us. there will be another chance for showers as we get into wednesday. due to the clouds and rain threats, we'll be lucky to make it to 70. partly sunny to mostly sunny prevail for the rest of the work week starting on thursday. highs should climb back up into the mid and upper 70s. i did add a chance for showers and storms on saturday; otherwise, partly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. tonight: cloudy with a slight chance of a shower lows: mid 50s. winds: e 5-10 tomorrow: cloudy with showers. highs: upper 60s winds: e 5-10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: low to mid 50s winds: n 5-10 as we showed you a little earlier here on kimt news three first at four - charles city is among the hardest hit areas. people are left picking up the pieces after a tornado tore through the town. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how community members are coming together to help their neighbor in need. a potted plant out of place..is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the damage mother nature left on chris olesen's doorstep. wife's phone went off and it said tornado warning in floyd county. the minute that came off, it was coming through the house. the charles city farmer is cleaning up...after tornados tore giant trees from the ground and threw them into his house. we just patched everything up to keep water from coming in. the tornado also hit oleson's barn...leaving it looking looking like this. what goes through your mind when you look at it? just the destruction of it and how fast it went. there's tractor in there, lawnmowers, just a little big of everything in it. we haven't dug through it. it's one of the last parts to clean up for olesen...thanks to neighbers that sprang into action after the tornado. the neighbors were pulling in right and left making sure everything okay. helping olesen patch the roof, move the trees, and fix the garage doors that had been pushed in. the help from others is the silver lining on the cloud of destruction. there's no words to express it. it was great. olesen says he's going to hold off from cleaning up all this until the insurance company can come by and asses the damage. while many home-owners and businesses are cleaning up damage from the tornados - floyd county emergency management is also workinng overtime to help. lezlie weber is the director agency and is spending th day assessing damage and running the emergency operations center. that's where people can call to report damage or come to volunteer to help with clean-up efforts. she describes the past 24 hours as "unexpected". she says the storm caused major damage on eleven properties and completely destroyed three homes. while responding to this type of weather can be frightening - she remains committed to helping people move forward. in a way i kind of have to separate myself from the scariness so i can focus on what i'm meant to do. my job is meant to be that resource person, gather all that information, and make sure that we're looking at everything so that we can provide the right resources. if you do need to report damage you can call the emergency operations center. weber says before you do start cleaning up - make sure to take pictures of the damage from different angles. and we're not the only ones dealing with the devastation of severe weather. we're getting our first look at some of the damage caused by possible tornadoes in ohio last night. this video was taken this morning in the town of celina which is northwest of dayton. the mercer county emergency management agency director says a possible twister touched down in the town. one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into his home during the storm. at least seven people were hurt in the crash - three critically. celina's mayor confirms that multiple homes were destroyed by the severe weather. meanwhile, a hospital spokesperson says at least 35 people have been treated for storm- related injuries in the miami valley area of southwest ohio. the national weather service says two suspected tornadoes also slammed the dayton metro area. / we'll take you to albert lea - where high water is causing concern on a popular lake. how the freeborn county sheriff is taking action to keep boaters safe. / plus - campaign 20-20 ramps up - as another presidential hopeful campaigns in north iowa. as campaign 20- 20 heats up - another presidential candidate is campaigning in north iowa. today montana governor steve bullock paid a visit to mason city. the democratic presidential candidate met with voters at cabin coffee. bullock is fairly new to the 20-20 race and is working hard to get name recognition in iowa. he says iowa voters are worried about recruiting and retaining residents in smaller communities - having good jobs - and how tariffs are impacting farmers. today he also is also visiting ames and indianola. / in freeborn county - a an e- f-zero tornado touched down in glenville. while the area didn't see near as much damage as other parts of our area did - there are still concerns. the heavy rain is to blame for the water in fountain lake in albert lea to rise about eight inches. take a look at these docks - as you can see they are submerged in water the freeborn county sheriffs office has put out a no wake restriction in place for lakes in the county - including fountain lake. the restriction is meant to keep everyone safe in the high water - and to protect the shore line. "if im down around the lake and i see somebo dy out ripping around. i can call it in and the sheriff's department will follow up on it. the high water creates an opportunity for large waves to cause damage on the shore line." the no wake restriction will be in place until the water level goes down. / two kayakers are safe - but the winneshiek county sheriff's office is urging caution - after the third river rescue of the season. a report came in around 7:45 saturday of two missing kayakers - a 24 year old man and 14 year old girl on the upper iowa river. their kayaks capsized up river from kendallville and the man and girl were found and rescued on the bank of the river near where they had overturned. winneshiek county sheriff dan marx is issuing an important message. his statement says in part - "people need to be mindful of the fact the river conditions are constantly changing and can quickly become treacherous. we encourage people to continue to enjoy the recreational resources and opportunities that winneshiek county has to offer. however, please use our resources responsibly and with common sense." cloudy and cool today - and more rain and storms are in the forecast. kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson has the latest - next. / tonight: cloudy with a slight chance of a shower lows: mid 50s. winds: e 5-10 tomorrow: cloudy with showers. highs: upper 60s winds: e 5-10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: low to mid 50s winds: n 5-10 and then we'll see you back here for kimt news three at five.