Tracking A Cool & Sunny Start to the Work Week

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 7:14 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a passing cold front sunday has left our temps noticeably cooler than they have been for a while. alongside the cooler air, higher pressure has taken over not only our area but a good portion of the country. it'll remain a dry day with plenty of sunshine and only a few clouds moving in during the pm hours. temps will top off in the middle 70s, just a few degrees away from the average. it'll be a tad breezy for some with winds coming in from the drier northwest gusting near 25 mph. dew points will remain low today. tracking some energy developing to the west, plan for a more active pattern to move in starting tomorrow afternoon/eve ning in the form of scattered showers and storms. northern flow will prevail, keeping us cool and below the average tuesday through the end of the work week. highs will only rise into the middle 60s on wednesday alongside scattered showers and storms. today: mostly sunny/breezy highs: middle 70s winds: nw 10á20 mph. gusts near 25 mph tonight: partly cloudy lows: middle 50s winds: wnw 5á15 mph tuesday: mostly thanks brandon.
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking cooler temps and a more active week.
