Goat yoga in North Iowa

The popular trend is now in Ventura.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Goat yoga in North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

yet been it's a growing trend across the country... and now its in north iowa á goat yoga. tammy domonoske (domáahánossá key) is the owner of get your goat overgrowth specialists.á and saw the idea taking off. now she's allowing her goats á who are normally grazing á to be right along side those who are performing yoga. it's the first time she's done so... and says it's therapeutic.xx x "it's relaxing, out in nature, with the animals. just like dogs are good therapy, so are goats. animals are good therapy in general, so it goes right along with meditation, mindfulness, relaxing, just watching the goats cuz they're fun, they headbutt, they jump." she's looking to do another goat yoga session on july 3rd. the cost is 20 bucks per
