Steam Threshing Festival

It's a taste of fall harvest, happening in June.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

happening in june. the annual steam threshing festival in forest city showed a glimpse of what agriculture was like at the turn of the 20th century á featuring diesel tractors and threshing machines. you could also see demonstration s for corn shelling and even steam powered ice cream making. while the festival has traditionally been in september... lawrence swanz á who's been coming to the festival for many years... says the decision was made to move it to june to improve attendance.xxx "we were finding that we were having a low gate. school was starting up, and iowans are pretty fanatical with their football team. it seemed like our show always fell on the weekend where they would have a home game." the tree town music festival which just took place on memorial day is now known as country thunder iowa. organizers have announced plans to move that event to around the same time period. this is prompting the steam threshing festival to be moved again... however á a new
