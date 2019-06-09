Speech to Text for Rochester neighborhood works to help out pollinators

spring./// this may surprise you... oneáthird of the food we eat depends heavily on bees and other pollinators. that's according to the uás environmental protection agency. during a global shortage of these insects á one rochester neighborhood is taking it upon themselves to help out. this morning á people in the slatterly neighborhood, which sits just southeast of downtown, got together to clean up a pollinator garden at slatterly park. the goal is to clean up the yearsáold garden in an effort to attract more bees... butterfleis... and other pollinators. doris amundsen is just one of the people who came out to help. she's also committed to having pollinator plants in her own yard at home... saying providing food for bees is just the right thing to do.xxx "we are the caretakers of our planet. and if we don't take care of it and provide food for these bees and butterflies, our food sources aren't going to be there. you and i aren't going to enjoy all the foods that we like. today á the work mostly focused on getting rid of weeds that have taken over the garden, so