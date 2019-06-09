Speech to Text for Progress of bike trail in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather that's made us want to hop on our bike for a ride or go for a walk. a northásouth bike trail through mason city is another step closer to becoming a reality. kimt news 3's alex jirgens takes us through the progress of the project.xxx progress is being made on the future northásouth highline trail in mason city á where a lot of the trees have been removed from the trail bed. but what about the status of the bridges that are part of the trail? at this past week's city council meeting á members approved a 52á hundred dollar professional services agreement for whks and company. the company will be inspecting 4 bridges along the route to check for stability á and must require inspection prior to being incorporated into the trail. al myer gets around town on a bike. he says the bridges can add a sense of uniqueness to the trail. "i like seeing the old bridges. to imagine the trains that used to run across it, the area where you're riding is kinda neat." in mason city á alex jirgens á the city is still working on purchasing the northern segment of the trail. city engineer mark rahm is hoping to start constructing the first segment of the trail next