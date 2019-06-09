Speech to Text for Wearing orange to end gun violence

gun safety. on the weekend of national gun violence awareness day... "wear orange" events are being held across the country. kimt news three's annalisa pardo takes us to the one in rochester today... hosted by the group 'moms demand action'.xxx moms demand action is hoping that by simply wearing orange they can get across their message about gun violence. drums a drum circle and a moment of silence.... to honor victims of gun violence at a "wear orange" gathering at asissi heights. they chose the color orange because it's the color hunters use for their safety, and for them it symbolized don't shoot, we deserve to be protected too. people came to hear guest speakers... including shannon johnson... a gun owner who also lost her dad to gun violence. my neighbor was sitting in his oneáton truck, which was locked and running, when he shot and killed my dad. it's terrifying stories like these that inspired around 50 people, including linda helberg and kathy bolin, to come out. i just hate hearing the news and seeing the reports. it just makes me sick, physically sick to think that mroe people are having to deal with it. saying... you don't have to know someone who died from shootings or gunásuicide, to be impacted. whenever i hear of students, of children being shot, people being shot, people being shot in prayer meetings, it does impact me personally. it affects my soul, my sense of safety, my wellábeing. and while the ceremony honored victims, it was also a call to action. no more fireá arm suicides, no more gunshot wounds no more children bringing guns to school. we are going to join together and create a future that is free of gun violence. leaving many hopeful, the call will be answered. i just think we need to be reasonable and sensible. and it may mean we need to give up our guns. because all life is sacred. mayor kim norton made a proclamation at the ceremony. b'nai israel synagogue rabbi michelle werner and a leader in the muslim community also spoke at the event. to learn more about the wear orange organzation... we have a link with this story on kimt dot com.///