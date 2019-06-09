Speech to Text for Active Kids Gymnastics wins big at Region 4 Championships

the best of the bunch. active kids gymnastics in mason city is winning big. in the 2019 region four championships in minneapolis, they swept first and second place. lila sheenhan and harly trettin were two gymnasts that finished first allá around in the competition. with more than 2,000 competitors from seven different states competing, trettin said she was a little nervous before her routines. "i was nervous in the first two events but in the second two, i did really good in them the last two events." sheenhan said she couldn't believe she actually won. "it was very like shocking because, since there's so many people there it's like what? how did i do this?" doug hagenow is the head coach at active kids. he said the awards reflect on the hard work the girls put in to their craft. "the quality of the gymnast is outstanding. these girls have put in a tremendous amount of hard work, perseverance, takes amount of grit to put in the grind to be that good." gymnasts work out three times a week yearáround. they train in a facility equipped with bars, beams, trampolines& and more. with the success the kids have had in competitions, it's rewarding to hagenow as a coach. "it's absolutely fantastic as a coach to see their athletes succeed, especially when they put the hard work in the gym and then they see the results at the competition." as each athlete works to get better, they know they have each other every step of the way. "everyone has something special about themselves, some of them are just there for you, be with you whenever you want to, a bunch