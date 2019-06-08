Clear

Passport to Victory event

Four presidential candidates were in Cresco on Saturday.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking a great rest of the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Passport to Victory event

Image

Nelson First Weather

Image

Tariffs and local farmers

Image

Lourdes softball wins Class 2A Title

Image

Young moon viewing

Image

Nelson's interview with the folks

Image

Great Place Program

Image

Simply Essentials Closing

Image

Rochester Pride 2019

Image

Bringing back a bite of history

Community Events