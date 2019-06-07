Speech to Text for Tariffs and local farmers

2018. now before tonight's decision á local farmers were quite worried about how tariffs could impact their crops. kimt news 3's isabella basco is talking with one corn and soybean farmer in preston who says he was blindsided by even the notion of tariffs. the announcement tonight is clearly a big relief for the family farmer. george... a few hours ago i just got off the phone with dave mensink... a farmer from fillmore county... who says trump's announcement is actually great news. today... i visited his family farm and he really did show me how farmers have it hard enough right now.xxx riding along with frmer dave mensink, it's clear he works hard to manage this tight operation... but tariffs could have heavily impacted this hardworking farmer. "what it does is destroy demand. so if our products have tariffs on, mexico in particular could go to south america which they very could easily for their products for corn, soybeans and pork." mensink says farmers have already had it hard enough. "farmers need a really good price which we haven't had in probably 5 years, we need these export markets desperately. america just produces a lot more food than we consume. so we really need these export markets." so we can give farmers the break they deserve. "we think we can compete with any other country on these products that we export from the us farmer. we can mensink also says these new developments are great since it avoids retaliatory tariffs on their agricultural products. /// thank you isabella. secretary of state mike pompeo also announced the agreement á acknowledging mexico's work to avoid tariffs./// a minnesota industrial hemp farmer