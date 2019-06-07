Speech to Text for Lourdes softball wins Class 2A Title

the line in north mankato as lourdes was hoping to win it all. the class 2áa title is on the line between lourdes and top seeded norwood young america. eagle's anna taylor pitched another gem, offspeed with the strikeout. no score until the third, runners on and katie virgin will ground out to second but alyssa ustby scores to make it a 1á0 game. same inning veronica taylor lines a shot to center field, elizabeth pike scores as the eagles add on to their lead. we continue the third, margaret rogers with a grounder that gets through to the outfield. lourdes explodes for seven runs in the inning, they have a commanding lead. very next inning karin hayford up to bat and she hammers this ball to center and it's gone. the solo shot makes it an 8 to nothing game as history is inching near. anna taylor finishes what she started, she strikes out the batter as the eagles in just their first ever state tournament, they win the whole thing. rochester is celebrating "we beat some formidable teams coming into this and it's been an incredible experience for the girls and i'm so proud of them "everyone was kind of on edge because we've been in the situation before where it's like you do know whats going to happen and just to see that it's finally over, we finallly did it is a good feeling it's everything to me, we've been working for this for so long, it's just an awesome feeling. that's the biggest moment, you know you're waiting, you're anticipating that strikeout and getting ready to celebrate with your teammates and anna really executed on that last play and