Speech to Text for Young moon viewing

thank you chris... and even after the sun set á it's been a perfect night to enjoy the stars. five days after the new moon... families and residents are invited to observe the planets and stars with the rochester astronomy club. one member of the club says you'll be able to see mercury..mars and jupiter tonight with the help of a simple telescope. "you know, science is fun and i think it teaches kids and families. it's something they can all do together. it's something you can do, especially in minnesota, we like to be outdoors. during the night, it's just gorgeous out here. we're still in one of those areas that have some pretty nice dark skies to enjoy." observing is happening until 11:30 at the northeast the best protection.///