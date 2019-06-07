Speech to Text for Great Place Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

volunteer 12 years ago á mason city received certification as one of iowa's great places á a community that builds upon their assets as a place making strategy. and just last week á mason city was named as a finalist for recertification . members of the iowa department of cultural affairs á which heads the great places program á met with local leaders this morning for a walking tour around downtown mason city. chris kramer is the director of the iowa department of cultural affairs á and explains what it means to have creative place making when applying for the program.xxx "you develop a place where people want to live and it enhances the core town, but also takes advantage of promoting the unique sense of place for each community." the city's recent application for recertification focuses on the redevelopment of the willow creek