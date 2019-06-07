Speech to Text for Simply Essentials Closing

about 500 north iowans will be out of a job by the beginning of august after a chicken processor announced it will be shutting down operations. workers and nearby business wonder what will happen next. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was in charles city today to find out more.xxx in a letter sent to employees yesterday á simply essentials announced that operations would be shuttered in a few locations. their main facility and offices in charles city á as well as their ranch farm locations in osage á ogden á stratford and radcliffe á will be closing. 513 employees á including administration á and field operations á will be either laid off or terminated. feliz gonzales is one of those affected. he says the news came as a shock. my dub over: all the people were surprised by the news they gave us because we thought the company was working well." nearby á the bread of life market is a popular place for workers. allie novak is an employee there á and has friends being impacted. "they just bought a new truck, thinking they have all this employment and everything. his employer said with the circumstances they'll take him back, but his wife will be out of a job by the time august hits. i have another friend who just had a baby who will be out of a job come august too if they end up closing their doors." the closure is scheduled for early august. the corporate and local offices of simply essentials á have not responded to requests for comment. in charles city the company is directing workers to resources such as iowa works to obtain employment. in addition á qá pás employment in charles city will be offering open interview days throughout the month of june. we have a listing of when those will take place on our website under this story at kimt dot com.///