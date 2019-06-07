Speech to Text for Rochester Pride 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gun safety june is pride month... it's a time when communities celebrate people of all genders and sexual orientations. julie winters with the rochester pride board says they're holding off on a parade this year due to lack of funds. instead they're opting for a celebration in september that revolves around "some of the issues that affect the lgbtq that we are really trying to focus on would be transgender health care, and the resources available for that, things like hiv prevention, and housing issues." former pride chair eric foss told kimt last year's pridefest fell through the cracks because of a lack of