Speech to Text for Bringing back a bite of history

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

doesn't love their morning coffee and donut with a side of patriotism?xxx wwi donuts-vo-1 lowerthird2line:national donut day rochester, mn how do the donuts taste? good mary gonzalez is one of the people who baked these homemade donuts - using a recipe created by the salvation army donut lassies during world war one. the group served soldiers in france beginning in 19- 17. today is also national donut day. the holiday's origins date back to 19-38 when the salvation army sold donuts to honor the lassies and raise money for people suffering during the great depression. today - the rochester salvation army handed out free donuts and coffee at the soldiers field veterans memorial and the v-f-w.xxx wwi donuts-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mary gonzalez volunteer coordinator, rochester salvation army the reason why this started was for the troops and that's why we're connected with soldiers field and the vfw as well because the donuts were serving every day is donut day at the salvation army. the organization serves up donuts and coffee to people who need a breakfast every weekday morning. / will a north