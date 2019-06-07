Speech to Text for Great weekend to spend time outdoors

whether you're an experienced angler - a novice - or just enjoy spending time outdoors - there are opportunities to do so in minnesota and iowa this weekend for free. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is outlining some free fishing and outdoor events you can enjoy this weekend. she joins us now live - annalise?xxx take a kid fishing weekend-lintro-3 amy - george i'm here at foster arend park in rochester - a popular fishing spot. take a kid fishing weekend-lintro-2 in minnesota - this weekend is take a kid fishing weekend. kids under 16 and the adults accompanying them fish for free. this weekend is also the iowa d-n-r's free fishing weekend - when everyone can fish without buying a license. on top of that - tomorrow is national get outdoors day and admission to state parks is free. tomorrow is a great chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.xxx take a kid fishing weekend-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:enjoying the great outdoors altura, mn if you like peace and quiet. nat: or rushing waters. nat: or the sounds of children playing. nat: take a kid fishing weekend-pkg-3 whether its going on a bike ride, hiking, or going fishing, there's nothing quite like spending time in the great outdoors. take a kid fishing weekend-pkg-6 because of national get outdoors day - take a kid fishing day - the beautiful weather - and its centential celebration - whitewater state park is expecting lots of visitors this weekend. take a kid fishing weekend-pkg-4 "amazing hobbies and things that you can go out and experience that maybe you haven't experienced before or maybe haven't experienced for a long time." take a kid fishing weekend-pkg-7 the benefits of spending some time in nature are endless. "there's a lot of studies that show that time outdoors is incredible for your mental health and your general physical wellbeing just by getting out and being active." "i think outdoor time is great for kids, adults, older people like me." deb veerkamp is spending time at whitewater with her grandkids today. they're headed to another state park tomorrow. take a kid fishing weekend-pkg-5 "getting them active, away from the computers, away from the cellphones, and spending time with family, friends, and enjoying the weather and take a kid fishing weekend-pkg-8 you start them young and they will grow to love it just as i do." / take a kid fishing weekend-ltag-2 something to keep in mind when making summer plans is that fishing in minnesota state parks is always free... however - whitewater state park is usually the exception. because its a designated trout stream - you typically need a trout stamp to fish there. but this weekend is your chance to cast a line for some trout without the need for a trout stamp as long as you're taking a kid fishing. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. if you're in albert lea tomorrow morning - the albert lea anglers and fountain lake sportsmans club are providing food - free rods - and fishing expertise for take a kid fishing weekend. /