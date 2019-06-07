Speech to Text for Food vendor helping tornado victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

library concerns-vo-2 it's a popular summer tradition. party in the park in charles city. the event features live music - food and drinks - and activities for kids. and tonight's party also has another purpose. party in the park-vo-1 lowerthird2line:food truck helping those affected by tornado charles city, ia maria's tacos started business two weeks ago - before a tornado caused major damage to the floyd county fairgrounds and homes in the area. so now taco truck's owner wants to help. so he posted an offer on his facebook page - offering free meals to those impacted by the severe weather. he says giving back to others is a value he learned from his family.xxx party in the park-sot-1 lowerthird2line:guillermo gonzalez owner, maria's tacos "they've always taught us to help out people in need. there have been a few people that have asked us for a meal. if you don't have money, you really want a meal, come on by and i can give you guys a meal." gonzalez recently received an anonymous 100 dollar donation that will be going towards those affected. party in the park is tonight from five until nine at central park in charles city. /