Speech to Text for Austin Police Department tips app confusion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

services-stinger-2 social media and technology make it easier for ever for us to stay connected. many law enforcement agencies are using apps as a way for people to report crime. but now - the austin police department is getting rid of their tips app - because of some confusion. kimt news three's maleeha kamal explains.xxx 411 services-llpkg-1 411 services-llpkg-10 raquel get this austin minnesota police department was getting tips from folks in austin texas which was making it hard for them to do their job. 411 services-llpkg-7 don houdeshell is visiting austin minnesota. when i asked him what first comes to mind when he hears the word austin - this is what he had to say. 411 services-llpkg-8 "what immediately comes to mind is austin texas where my son seth lives." 411 services-llpkg-11 it's that kind of confusion that's forcing the austin minnesota police department to get rid of their app. 411 services-llpkg-2 "we probably get one local tip for every 10 for austin texas." 411 services-llpkg-13 captain todd clennon is talking about the departments 411 app. earlier this year apd did away with their subscription because clennon says it just didn't make sense for them to continue using it. houdeshell actually think its funny that they two cities with the same name are causing some confusion. "austin has a whole different culture than austin minnesota." and clennon agrees ..saying that even crimes are different. the department was hoping that this app would keep the public in the loop but instead its done the opposite. captain clennon "you know i guess its part of sharing the name and we go about doing business as usual. sometimes we will get a chuckle over it. we get an email of it sometimes both good and bad." 411 services-llpkg-14 ll: clennon says you can still report your tips to their non emergency phone number. reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / clennon says they are looking around for other means of communication to stay connected to residents. /