Chris' PM Forecast 6/7

Nelson's forecast includes a nice, warm weekend

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

few showers into the region in the later morning or afternoon. severe weather is not expected. behind the cold front, much cooler air will move in for next week. this will turn down the temperatures below average for next week with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s. tonight: mostly clear lows: upper 50s winds: calm tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: mid 80s winds: se 5-10 tomorrow night: mostly clear lows: upper 50s winds: se 5-10 thanks chris. amy?xxx free fishing weekend-vbox-2 we're going to have some beautiful weather for at least part of the weekend. and if you like to fish - there are opportunities across our area to enjoy the sport - for free! free fishing weekend-vbox-1 free fishing weekend-vbox-3 it is "take a kid fishing" weekend in minnesota. today through sunday -
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more sunshine for today AND tomorrow!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

