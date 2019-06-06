Speech to Text for Meet your new officers

caused it./// they roam the streets fighting battles most civilians wouldn't dare to do. they are the men and women in blue. and now the rochester police department has 7 more officers to welcome to the force.. kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to the med city's newest officers on how they hope to protect and serve.xxx live george... becoming a police officer is no easy feat. but to be welcomed into the rochester police department... prospective officers have to undergo a grueling process involving interviews... a background and physical fitness test and months of grueling training. but two officers tell me it's all worth it. xxx take a look at some of your city's newest officers... officially getting pinned for their badges... a symbol of their hard work and sacrifice. "i just want to make a positive difference in the community and help stop crime." henry stoner is a rochester native who is excited to feel the adrenaline rush of being behind the wheel of a police car. "every day is a varied day. it's never the same thing. you can always go to work and you're never bored." joe mueller is another new patrol officer á but not new to the med city. he's a rochester native who got his pin. need file super but think back to a few weeks ago... we met mueller at the boys and girls club where he was volunteering with kids in the community. now... he can help out in a more official capacity. "being apart of this great police department is all i can ask for. for anyone that wears this badge, it's a commitment." and as these newly pinned officers get more embedded in the community á there's one thing they would like to say to you: don't hesitate to come up and say hello. "i'm looking forward to meeting and seeing new faces but also the faces that and it's right to work for these new officers... 3 of them start tomorrow and 4 of them start saturday. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. a canine officer named titan also got pinned and welcomed to the force tonight as well./// today marks the 75th anniversary