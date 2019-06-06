Clear
Lourdes defeats Pipestone; advances to Class 2A Championship

Their first state tournament in school history, the Eagles are showing they belong.

Posted By: Zach Gilleland

it was another do or die matchup. with a win lourdes will head to the state finals, they're taking on pipestone. eagle's anna taylor pitched the game of her life, high heat and the k. lourdes would get on the board in the top of the second. katie virgin slams it into the outfield, it gets all the way to the wall and the purple and gold will take a one to zero lead as virgin gets the double. arrow's had adriana johnson on the mound, lourdes is threating but look at the dive by johnson who'd fight out of the jam. sixth inning same score, elizabeth pike launches this one to deep center field and it's over the head of the outfielder, another run scores it's a much needed insurance run, it's 2á0. pipestone not going away in the final inning, johnson with the fly ball to right. it's caught but the runner would tag and score. down to their last out, taylor slams the door shut. just their first ever state tournament "some of them have been playing for four to five years now with us now so this is just the icing on the cake, they deserve this so lets hope
