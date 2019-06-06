Speech to Text for 75th Anniversary of D Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight as well./// today marks the 75th anniversary of dáday, also known as operation overlord, the day during world war two that the allies; american, british and canadian troops invaded france. the event was a giant milestone on the road to defeating nazi germany. the soldiers who fought and died in the second world war have become known as the greatest generation. tonight we're talking to a 92 year old member of that generation about the impact of dá day.xxx the faded black and white newsreel footage doesn't do the event justiceááá it is hard today to fully understand the scope and risk that was involved in dá day. tough to appreciate the sacrifices of 4,441 allied soldiers killed and more than nine thousand wounded or missing. fewer than four percent of world war two veterans are still aliveáá á so this anniversary may be one of our final opportunities to honor any signifcant number of participants in the invasion. it was worth it. rochester's emilio loyaá coneá oh was a boy sailor in world war twoááá serving on the uss pennsylvania in the pacific. he has a deep appreciation for his comrades in arms who stormed normandy beach half a world away.. it's very important that people remember these things. that these boys just kept going over dead bodies and they were still marching and marching and getting off the landing boats and stepping over dead bodies while they were going, but they kept coming. this member of the greatest generationááá who remains a voracious readerááá and devoted poker playerááá warns that if we forget the past we will surely repeat we really are rapidly losing the greatest generation. there were more than 16á million members of the uás armed forces in world war two. last summer fewer than half a million world war two veterans were estimated to still be living.