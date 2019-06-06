Clear
BREAKING NEWS: House fire in Olmsted County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quartet of North Iowa stars drafted into the MLB

North Iowa shines in the MLB Draft.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Quartet of North Iowa stars drafted into the MLB

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mlb draft concluded yesterday and a quartet of north iowa athletes were selected. first, former niacc pitcher and current tá cáu star brandon williamson was taken in the second round by the seattle mariners. former niacc and newman catholic first baseman bryce ball was drafted by the atlanta braves. he hit 18 home runs for dallas baptist this year. in the later rounds, waldorf college's dylan hoffman was drafted by the san diego padres in the 39th round. he is the nephew of padres legend trevor hoffman. and about 20 picks later in the same round, harrison beeth was
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking A Great Thursday and Friday!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Quartet of North Iowa stars drafted into the MLB

Image

Lourdes defeats Annandale; advances to 2A Quarterfinals

Storm Team 3: EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Rochester

Image

June Volunteer of the Month

Image

Katie goodbye2

Image

Jan Again Center for Hope and Safety

Image

Katie Goodbye

Image

Battle of the Badges gets underway in Rochester

Image

MN DFL Chair in Rochester

Image

Minnesota GOP chair talks about 2020 election

Community Events