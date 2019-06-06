Speech to Text for Quartet of North Iowa stars drafted into the MLB

the mlb draft concluded yesterday and a quartet of north iowa athletes were selected. first, former niacc pitcher and current tá cáu star brandon williamson was taken in the second round by the seattle mariners. former niacc and newman catholic first baseman bryce ball was drafted by the atlanta braves. he hit 18 home runs for dallas baptist this year. in the later rounds, waldorf college's dylan hoffman was drafted by the san diego padres in the 39th round. he is the nephew of padres legend trevor hoffman. and about 20 picks later in the same round, harrison beeth was