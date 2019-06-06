Speech to Text for Lourdes defeats Annandale; advances to 2A Quarterfinals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their first state tournament game in program history, there were understandabl y some pre game jitters for the lourdes eagles softball team. they were facing annandale for a right for the semifinals. eagles were in a jam in the first inning but anna taylor strikes out jennah groth. but the cardinals paige fasching with lightning quick reaction, stops the line drive and throws it over to first, we're scoreless through one. annandale strikes first, josey marquette lines a shot into left field that gets down, a runner will come into score as marquette heads to second for an early 2 to nothing lead. lourdes would answer quickly off the bat of linda o'connell, the senior hits a two run bomb to supecenter field that would tie the game. it wouldn't be tied for long, the cardinals faith thrun smokes it into left field... emmarine yearger will score and annandale retakes the lead. the eagles would explode in the fifth inning. margaret rogers comes in clutch with runners in scoring position, the senior captain ties the game at three a piece. from one captain to another, ashley krom with the ground up the middle for another basehit. two more runners come across the plate. lourdes would score six in the inning to lead 8 to 3. the cardinals scored three in the sixth but down to their final out, fasching flies out to center field to end it. lourdes wins their first state tournament game in school history and will head to the semifinals. "it means everything really, just wanted to come out, come out as strong as we could, show them who we are. i just knew i had to push through it it's really hot our here, really tired, my defense was phenonominal behind me, i just knew i had to trust them and get through the inning." "i'm glad, i'm glad we made the adjustments. it took us a little bit to get some offense going, but we made the adjustments and the girls responded to those adjustments. this is a new experience for all of us so i think there were some jitters there but it's done. i'll just take the w." lourdes is currently playing pipestone for