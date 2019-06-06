Speech to Text for June Volunteer of the Month

each month kimt news three and our giving your best partners á diamond jo casino and first citizens bank á recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us to our volunteer of the month.xxx students line up á eager for their turn to hug their favorite breakfast buddy. "darlene comes and helps with our breakfast program." "visit with the children that come in the morning. and help them open up their juice and their snacks or whatever they have for breakfast. a simple gesture á that makes a big difference. "not only do they need the food so that they can be ready to learn á but also the attention that they get from darlene is really important so we really appreciate her service." a token of their appreciation á darlene is our june giving your best volunteer of the month. (nats) "overwhelmed by this, this is just a big surprise." through volunteering á she gets just as much as she gives. "when i retired i thought i had to have something to do to get me going during the day. and this gets me up in the morning and i enjoy the kids á they bring a lot of joy to your life." it's easy to see á the feeling is mutual. and she encourages others to follow in her footsteps. "i think a lot of people should come out and volunteer because there is a lot of need in the community." in lake mills, raquel hellman, kimt news three./// if you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community á we'd love to hear from you. to nominate someone for volunteer of the month á head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community"