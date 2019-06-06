Speech to Text for Katie goodbye2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live shot at kimt? yes this is my final live appearance on kimt. it's funny because my news career started by me covering a ribbon cutting ceremony and that's how it's ending as well. i'll actually just take one minute to thank all of our viewers for welcoming me into your home and being so (supportive throughout my time here. it's been quite the ride... starting my news career here as a young reporter, moving into the daybreak anchoring role and then into the evening anchor position. anchoring the news was always a dream of mine and i loved every minute of it. it has been such an honor to tell your stories and alert you to what is happening in your community. to (all of you who have stopped me this week and wished me well, thank you. you make this extra hard. it's also very hard to leave my kimt team á there are some really great people working here. but with a new baby, my husband and i are excited to be moving closer to family in decorah. i will be working in media relations so i will still have ties to news! so thank you again, i wish kimt and all of you watching well!/// thank you katie. i speak for the entire team when i say it's been a pleasure working with you. best of luck on your future adventures.///