kimt news a north iowa hospital is working to fill the gaps when it comes to mental health care. today á a ribbon cutting ceremony is celebrating the birth of a new resource center. kimt news 3's katie huinker takes us there. xxx on the scene when it comes to mental illness á people often don't know where to turn for help for themselves or loved ones. that's where this new community resource center comes in at mercy one north iowa medical center nat it's called the "jan again center for hope and safety." for many it will be the first stop on their road to recovery forthemse center provides resources and provides inpatient care and outpatient support. 34 people can receive inpatient care at once, most of whom will have private rooms. nat wally smeby of mason city provided the funding for this project on behalf of his late wife, jan, who struggled with depression and took her own life. now he dedicates his life to making sure others get the help they need. he explains how they came up with the name for this new addition. xxx during the time she was ill she would say i just want to be jan again. so that's where it came from. the center officially opens on monday. it's part of a larger project here at mercy if you want to see more of this major expansion project... there will be a public dedication ceremony on june 8th at 2:00 with tours running until 5 pám.///