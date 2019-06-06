Speech to Text for Katie Goodbye

address the mental health crisis that surrounds us. in fact today á a new community resource center is being ushered in. kimt news 3's katie huinker is live in mason city to explain. katie? xxx george, this is the "jan again center for hope and safety". it's part of the new beehavioral halth center being constructed here at mercy one north iowa medical center. just minutes ago city leaders including ..... and hospital higher ups came together for the ribbon cutting ceremony. you can see.... the community resource center is meant to be a place where you can come and seek out resources for yourself, family members or friends because sometimes it's hard knowing "where do we go from here." i did just have the opportunity to talk with the private donor who made this all possible. you will hear from him tonight at 6 and 10. for now i will send it back to you george./// and katie before you go á i understand this is your last live shot at kimt? yes this is my final live appearance on kimt. it's funny because my news career started by me covering a ribbon cutting ceremony and that's how it's ending as well. i'll actually just take one minute to thank all of our viewers for welcoming me into your home and being so (supportive throughout my time here. it's been quite the ride... starting my news career here as a young reporter, moving into the daybreak anchoring role and then into the evening anchor position. anchoring the news was always a dream of mine and i loved every minute of it. it has been such an honor to tell your stories and alert you to what is happening in your community. to (all of you who have stopped me this week and wished me well, thank you. you make this extra hard. it's also very hard to leave my kimt team á there are some really great people working here. but with a new baby, my husband and i are excited to be moving closer to family in decorah. i will be working in media relations so i will still have ties to news! so thank you again, i wish kimt and all of you watching well!/// thank you katie. i speak for the entire team when i say it's been a pleasure working with you. best of luck on your future adventures./// new