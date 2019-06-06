Speech to Text for Battle of the Badges gets underway in Rochester

kicking off in rochester. firefighters á law enforcement á and ambulance service are participating in a friendly competition. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins me in the studio to explain. annalise á what is battle of the badges?xxx george á this is the second annual battle of the badges. the goal is to get more people á especially new á young donors á to come to the hilton building to donate blood at the mayo clinic blood donor center. the donations save lives and earn our local first responders bragging "the need for blood is constant but its hard to keep that in mind and i think that something like the battle of the badges reminds us" when people donate, they can fill out this slip and choose their favorite first responder group to support. the first responders with the most slips win. the rochester fire station 1 is the current home of the battle of the badges trophy. "we're happy and excited to defend our title and defend the trophy." motor operator ben davis is hoping to donate during battle of the badges. "it's always fun to have competition with the rochester police department, the sheriffs office, and the mayo clinic ambulance. more importantly, we just want to raise awareness" battle of the badges happened during the fall and winter last year. this time around á mayo clinic moved it to the summer. "summer becomes a time where we're really dependent on donors, new donors coming in." because of people traveling and schools letting out á it's more difficult to find donors á but blood is still in high demand. there's more people out and about outside... which means there's potential for accidents. "you might think that in the summer months our blood usage drops off but its just the opposite. it increases."/// every 6 minutes á a mayo clinic patient needs a blood transfusion á so every donation counts. if you work a 9 to 5 job á the blood donor center has evening hours the second thursday of each month. now that thursdays downtown are beginning á you can drop by the donor center next thursday to donate before joining the festivities. george?xxxx thank you annalise. the final totals for battle of the badges will be tallied on august 31st.///