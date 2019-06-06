Clear
MN DFL Chair in Rochester

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 5:06 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

it's still over a year out á but the minnesota dáfál and gáoáp have their sights set on the 2020 election. minnesota democratic farmer labor party chairman ken martin came by our rochester studio today to talk about the end of the 20á19 legislative session and preparations for the 20á20 election. he says the dáfá l is excited for this campaign season. and he calls minnesota ground zero for the upcoming election, expecting national attention from republicans trying to flip minnesota has the longest streak of any in the nation of voting for the democratic presidential nominee and so as i say we cant take anything for granted. theyre focused like a laserbeam on flipping it but as long as im chair im going to do everything i can to keep minnesota in the
