Speech to Text for Minnesota GOP chair talks about 2020 election

believe á but the 20á20 election is less than two years away. and campaigning is in full swing. minnesota gáoá p chair jennifer carnahan visited our rochester studio today. she says republicans are focused on connecting with voters and supporting their candidates. she expects minnesota to have a national spotlight on it this upcoming election. she tells kimt what happens during this cycle will be critical to the gáoáp party.xxx what happens in 2020 especially at the state legislative level for our senators and house members, republicans want to make sure we hold the majority in the senate and try to win back the majority in the house because we have redistricting that takes place after this election cycle and the parties in power have influence over redrawing the lines ///