Speech to Text for World War II veteran reflects on D-Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today marks 75 years since a pivotal turning point in our world's history. june sixth á 19á 44 á known as dá day. it was the beginning of liberating europe and ending world war two. 160áthousand allied troops á including 73á thousand americans á landed on the french beaches of normandy á to launch a takeback of western europe from hitler's nazi germany.xxx "our mission today is to make sure that we embody in our own lives, our own character, the virtues of patriotism, honor, selfá sacrifice, and bravery." /// across the country today á the sixteená million americans who served in world war two are being honored á including in our area. kimt news three's maleeha kamal sat down with a world war two veteran. she joins us live in austin á maleeha?xxx raquel á i'm at the veterans memorial here in austin and you can see all the names of those who fought in the different wars. earlier today i spoke with a man who actually served in world war two.xxx 92 year old charles bliss joined the navy at the ripe age of 17. nats: i like it because it shows you how young i was when i went it and everybody else was young. "my dad was in the navy during the uh first war. i wanted to more or less follow his footsteps." when it comes to dáday á charles actually didn't even know it happened at first. " very big and we didn't know about it in the pacific. i don't know if it was secret or what but we weren't notified about it." that's because he was fighting his own mission at the time. he wants everyone stop and think about the siginificance of this day. "it should be very important to people." he says missions like is what gives our country character and the freedom we have today "the way i feel people ought to remember what we've done for them." and he hopes the younger generation what an honor it was to interview charlie... it was so fun to talk to him. now here is an interesting tidbit of info... currently there are 10,000 wwii veterans in the state of minnesota... nationally that number is higher but the vets are dying a couple hundred a day. we will have more on that tonight at 5pm. reporting live in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. and