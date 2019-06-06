Clear
Austin police: Lock up your bikes

The department is seeing an increase in bicycle thefts.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 4:55 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

with this beautiful stretch of weather á you probably want to spend as much time as possible outside. for many á that means taking a bike ride. but an important reminder from the austin police department á lock up your bicycles. the police chief says with the warm weather á and school out for the summer á they're seeing an increase in bike thefts.xxx "just a second ago there was a guy that left his bike here unattended and someone could have easilhy stolen it but if he locked it up he would be able to prevent that." in addition to bike thefts á the austin police department is also seeing an increase in cases of windows being shot out./// a
Tracking A Great Thursday and Friday!
