Lewiston-Altura school employee charged with possession of child pornography

Dane Austin was arrested Thursday morning.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 4:53 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 4:53 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Lewiston-Altura school employee charged with possession of child pornography

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schedule the new trial./// new at four á kimt news three has confirmed a lewistoná altura school employee is under investigation for activity related to child pornography. the winona county sheriff's office says it arrested 23á yearáold dane austin this morning at lewiston high school after conducting two search warrants this morning. one at a residence in st. charles, the other in lewiston. the winona county sheriff tells kimt the case started with the federal bureau of investigations á which contacted the minnesota crimes against children task force. austin has been booked on two counts of posession of child pornography. a statement from the lewistoná altura superintenden t says in part "safety of our students is a number one priority and based upon current information we have been provided by law enforcement the alleged activity does not involve any of our students or other employees." you can read the full statement on kimt dot com.///
