Speech to Text for Weiss will be retried for 2nd degree murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

major developments in a rochester murder case we've been following for nearly a year and a half. alexander weiss (will be reátried for second degree murder. this all started back in january of 20á 18 á when weiss shot and killed seventeen year old muhammed rahim á after the two were involved in a traffic collision. weiss claims he was acting in self defense á but during the first trial á the prosecution argued the shooting was "unreasonable and unnecessary." after more than a day of deliberating á the jury could not come to a unanimous decision á and a mistrial was declared./// at a hearing this morning á the olmsted county attorney's office made the decision to reátry weiss for second degree murder. kimt news three's calyn thompson has been covering this case for us. she was at today's hearing and shows us what's next.xxx calyn: when alexander weiss walked through these doors today he wasn't sure what his future would hold. until the state announced they're retrying his murder case. that means weiss' fate is once again in the hands of a jury... as they revist that january 20á18 day. weiss' attorney wasn't sure what to expect today... and now he waits for a trial that could be as soon as october. obviously he's disappointed. he would prefer not to have to go through another jury trial. but we're confident that he'll be vindicated. we were confident that he was going to be vindicated after the last trial. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// so what happens now? the attorneys now have to call the witnesses in the case to check their availability so they can schedule