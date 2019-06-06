Clear
Fire destroys home in Olmsted County

Nobody was injured but the home is destroyed.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 4:49 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

off./// breaking news this afternoon out of olmsted county á where firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a house. let's go right away to kimt news three's isabella basco who is live at the scene á isabella what do we know right now?xxx raquel á residents here on meadow drive in olmsted county described hearing a blast shortly before two this afternoon. within moments of that blastááá flames quickly consumed the home at 5600 meadow drive southeast. a thick plume of black smoke was visible seven miles away from the fire as we approached the scene. neighbors say a welláliked single man lives in the house with his dogs. he was able to get out safely. they say he has a lot of gasápowered machinery in the garage or well i was just in my barn and i heard a pretty loud explosion and i ran over there to see what was going on. i see the black smoke right away and it just got worse and worse, so some type of equipment was on fire. olmsted county sheriff's personnel are keeping us well back from the home, but they are continuing to make themselves available to answer our questions. live in southeast olmsted county, thank you isabella. stay with kimt news three on air and online as we continue to learn more about this breaking story.///
Tracking A Great Thursday and Friday!
