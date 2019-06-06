Clear

What to do if you see a cougar

What to do if you see a cougar

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

a recent cougar sighting in dodge county has people asking what to do if they see one... especially if their kids or pets are around. jaide ryks (ricks) is a staff naturalist at the oxbow park and zollman zoo in byron. she has a lot of experience working with cougars. she says the cats are "ambush" animals and will chase a dog or a child should they run away from it. to avoid this, ryks (ricks) says to pick up your child and make yourself as big as possible and keep your dog close. cougars are protected by state law... so even if one should threaten your livestock or pets... don't shoot. absolutely not. nope. so the only person allowed to shoot it is a licensed peace officer like a police officer and sheriff and it has to be for a good reason. if you are concerned about a cougar in your area, contact
