Speech to Text for Thursdays Downtown: What you need to know about traffic and parking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you're heading into downtown rochester today á prepare for some congestion. that's because today is the (first "thursdays downtown" of the summer season. it doesn't start until later this morning but set up is already getting started, and that includes some closed roads. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with everything you need to know before you head out the tyler and arielle, you can see the baracades already going up... and that's because set up for the street festival is already underway. here are some things to know for your daily commute. first avenue southwest and third street will be closed starting around six aám. vendors are expected to start setting up on the street between 8 and 9 this morning. they don't start breaking everything down until around 8á45, so you can expect these streets to be closed late into thursday night. in terms of parking... people are not( allowed to park on some meters downtwon from 2am to 10 pm on thursdays. those meters are marked with this sinage. the third street ramp is the closest to the event... the entrance will be blocked by the street fair but( , good news, the ramp is still open. people will come in and out, out of the usual exit which is close to fourth street. lastly á people can always park in the new parking ramp downtown. because of road work, the civic center ramp won't be an option for the first couple of thursdays downtown, but is scheduled to reáopen june 15th. your going to want to be aware that this will be the standard commute situation every thursday from today until august. the one thanks annalisa. thursdays downtown is from 11 this morning until