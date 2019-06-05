Clear

Questionable contractors

Make sure you know who's knocking on your door.

office has a warning for residents following last night's storm. they posted this on facebook saying a number of residents are getting phone calls and people at their door offering estimates for needed home repairs from the storm. the sheiriff's office suggests having your insurance company come out to do an estimate before you make any commitments or down payments to contractors. keith oruda has gotten several phone calls but says he knew immediately it wasn't legit.xxx "he said he was a local company and i said well how local? he goes oh in your area. i said well what area is it that were talking about and he said kasson wrong and they said kason instead so i said okay this is a scam" the sheriff's office also suggests working with a local contractor to support local businesses á and then you actually know the person who is doing the work on your home. your insurance provider might be able to give some
