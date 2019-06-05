Speech to Text for For the love of the game, spreading wheelchair basketball in Rochester

basketball is a sport that many people at least attempt during their lifetime á but how about for a group of athletes with different abilities? a group of wheelchair basketball players gathered throughout the month at the rochester rec center with the hopes of bringing a team back to the med city. káiámát news 3 sports director á kaleb gillock á has the story. we used to have a community team here in rochester called the cowboys gosh 25 years ago was the last time i played with the community team. mark riese is just on of the many that have gathered at the rochester rec center to play wheelchair basketball over the past month. while many of the rules are the same á he notes that there are a few differences. we generally play by ncaa rules but hen you're in a chair you have to dribble after every two pushes so you can just roll around. but otherwise, you have the same hoop, three seconds in the lane, there's no doubleádribble in wheelchair basketball. alex mckay from exercise abilities in rochester is one of the coaches and says part of the fun has been teaching the basics of the game but also learning how to adapt the game to their needs. we know a pretty basic knowledge of the rules and there's some differences in it but like a pickáandároll like we demonstrated over there is so much different for our basketball than wheelchair basketball ao watching them explaining it i was like oh, that makes a lot more sense if you do it in wheelchair basketball. there's not an official team back in place yet but marc says it would mean the world to him, but their nickname might not be the cowboys. oh man, that would be awesome to have my hometown back out there competing again. especially to get some young people because a lot of the teams, a lot of the community teams are older guys that have just stuck together so it would be great to see some younger players come out. (laughs) maybe not the cowboys, maybe not the cowboys. we'll work on that (laughs).