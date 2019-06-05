Speech to Text for Safe City Nights kicks off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á too./// it's one day later than planned thanks to yesterday's severe weather á but the rochester police department is now launching a new summer initiative, safe city nights. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the kickoff this evening, and joins us live in rochester now. brooke, how'd it go? george, tonight community members, city council members, and of course the rochester police department came out to connect with one another. and it was all in an effort to better help the police department better serve and protect our community.xxx "a firetruck and ambulance and police cars!" a pretty good way to sum up the eveningáyes there were police cars and ambulances... but there was more to this gathering than showing off the skills of k9 officers, and getting police autographs. "engaging the public at the highest possible level. putting the rochester police department, your police department on display for you, the community that we serve in hoping to build those partnerships and relationships." the idea of safe city nights got high praise from those on hand. "so they can feel safer around law enforcement and have a fun time in the community and not be so afraid of law enforcement." this mother wants her children to know who they can turn to for help. "so we prepared questions and he wanted to get to know the police officers and know that they're an asset to the community and know that they're someone that he can approach." and through fun, games, and building trust, the police chief is hoping to build a solid bridge between his officers and the people they serve. "that engagement piece, coming together in non times of crisis and just this was just the first of 6 safe city nights this summer, and each one is for a different city ward. tonight's being ward 5. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news3 thank you brooke. the next one will be for ward 3 on june 18th at george gibbs elementary school. /// mason city police need your help learning more about