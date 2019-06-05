Speech to Text for Power of produce

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2015./// in the summertime á parents often look for ways to serve their kids healthy meals á while still keeping dinner time fun. kimt news 3's isabella basco has a fresh take on tackling the feat. she joins us live now á isabella? live george... the rochester farmers market is one place you can get fresh produce each week. but kids are going bananas over fresh produce at the albert lea farmers market too. it's thanks to the pop or power of produce program which gives kids a 2á dollar token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. xxx "kayla... kayla you are 8." families lining up á one byáone to get tokens that represent more than just currency á it's a way to teach kids tools that will serve them well in life. "it's tools for eating healthy, a little bit of money management because they have to pick something that is two dollars or more as they save the tokens for another time. but they don't get any change back so they have to kind of budget that." one kid using the tokens is fiveáyearáold caroline sanders. what is she spending hers on? fresh spinach. "cause it's good for you." caroline's mother says that using incentives like these are great ways to get your kids to learn how to eat healthy and fresh. "if you form the habits early, it just helps them just to keep it instilled in them as they get earlier." those habits involve eating food from farm to table and supporting local farmers. "i just like them to know where their food comes from and where the farmers grow their food and ask questions and just helps them know those ideas." making her way if you want take your kids to get these tokens... you can come back every market day until the end of october. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the farmers market is in the municipal parking lot across from fountain lake park downtown. /// tariff talks. the president is vowing to impose