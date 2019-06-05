Clear

Austin baseball advances to State Tournament since 1990

Party like it's 1990.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

teams are heading to state. section one 3áa on the line between albert lea and austin. tigers down five but koby hendrickson lines a base hit into center field, the throw home will not be in time as albert lea scores three in the inning to make it a two run game. but austin would hit the dagger in the sixth, hunter guyette whose uncle passed away earlier this year, he's dedicating the season to him and look at this he hits a home run to put it away, the packers are your section champs they're heading "feels great man, you know having it taken away from us last year from red wing it's awesome to actually come back and win this year and send our team to the state tournament in about 30 years so it's a great feeling. just proud of our guys, they're feeling pretty good. it's pretty stressful when you have to lose a lot of sleep and you've got two games coming but just proud of our players, stepping up and making
