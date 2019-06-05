Clear
Chris' PM Forecast 6/5

Nelson's forecast includes sunshine

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 8:33 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

chief meteoroglist chris nelson. after a crazy day yesterday, the weather calms a bit with high pressure moving in behind the cold front later tonight and for the rest of the week. highs will crank back into the low 80s the rest of the week and for the first part of the weekend. we will stay sunny and what a stretch of weather we are expecting. the amplified ridge could bring the warmest stretch of weather so far this year. it gets interrupted a bit by sunday as the bridge breaks down and sends the high back south. this will open the door for the development of showers and storms, some being strong. the temperatures are hinting at a cooler pattern for the middle of next week. tonight: mostly clear lows: mid 50s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: low 80s winds: s 5á10 tomorrow thanks
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a much calmer Thursday
KIMT Radar
