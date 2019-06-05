Speech to Text for TRACTOR SAFETY SEMINAR FOR KIDS

on a tractorááá those are among the simple joys some of us had as children. well á safety isn't always on little ones' minds as they run open fields. that's why first responders are teaching kids in albert lea what to do in the case of tractorá involved accidents. kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live now with more á isabella? xxx george... it was just a few hours ago when first responders taught kids what would happen if someone got run over or hurt by a tractor. the biggest takeaways they hope kids remember are to not panic and stay under control. xxx right before their eyes á kids witnessed how first responders get a person hurt by a tractor into an ambulance. it's a demonstration that hopefully will help these kids avoid a grim fate. gavin schewe will be in fourth grade next year and says he has a greater respect for everyday heroes like firefighters. "the fire rescue was my favorite truck of all of them. it has big bumpers, it was cool, i liked it. and it could hold four people and it had a thing in the back, i liked it." schewe also learned his fair share of tractor safety. "to shut off the motor when you get off of it, not to leave it on, then you could fall off and get run over." having fun... being a kid... but also around 120 kids from freeborn county attended the event today. reporting live in albert lea... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the event today was held at the freeborn county fairgrounds.///