Speech to Text for Slowpoke Law to Take Effect in August

slowpokes á beware. starting august first... drivers blocking faster cars in the left lane will need to move over or pay up. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us about the new minnesota law á annalise? xxx george á a law nicknamed the slowpoke law is going into effect in minnesota on august first... to keep slow drivers out of the passing lanes on multilane roads like highway 52 here in rochester. it's against the law in every state to stay in the left lane for an extended amount of time á but minnesota is joining roughly a dozen states that will fine drivers for doing just that. xxx nat: honk getting stuck behind a slow driver in the left lane when you have a place to be can be frustrating "it is because then other people can't get by so it makes a traffic jam. nat: zoom being a left lane lingerer is something many of us are guilty of at one point or another. "i would say i'm not getting over because i'm already doing the speed limit. they can just go around me" but overstaying your welcome in the passing lane can cause traffic jams and road rage. "now that im a little bit older and i go a little bit faster, i'm like get out of my way." the passing lane is meant for exactly that á passing. "pass the slower people and then you get back over. then they need to add another lane." the drivers i spoke to today think getting fined for misusing the left lane will make people be more mindful of their left lane habits. "i think that will make them aware of how fast they're driving and where they should be when they're driving" being a left lane slowpoke can cost you a 50 dollar fine and a 75 dollar surcharge. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. if you think that fine is steep á keep in mind some states fine drivers up to 250 dollars for the