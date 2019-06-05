Speech to Text for DFL CHAIR PAYS ROCHESTER VISIT

the minnesota dáfál and gáoáp have their sights set on the 2020 election. minnesota democratic farmer labor party chairman ken martin is traveling around minnesota and made a stop at our rochester studio today. the legislative special session concluded less than 2 weeks ago á and martin says there was cooperation and compromise by both sides... but martin says one of the biggest disappointment s for the dáfál was the failure to pass a gas tax that would fund transportatio n infrastructur e. it will be tabled for another year. xxx more than 50 percent of our roads and bridges are in disrepair in our state and they need to be repaired soon. we cant have another tragedy like we saw with the i35 bridge up in minneapolis a few years back. we need to take care of these roads and bridges the dáfál convention will be held in rochester again next summer. tomorrow á minnesota gáoá p chair jennifer carnahan will be here in our rochester studio./// how long