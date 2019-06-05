Clear

Storm cleanup taking place in Rochester

A tree service company spent the day cleaning up the aftermath of a storm that knocked down trees in a Rochester neighborhood.

clean up is underway in southwest rochester after last night's severe weather. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke to neighbors in the area as well as one company that's staying busy today.xxx calyn: the usually quiet bamberwood neighborhood is anything but today as crews and neighbors work to pick up the pieces after tuesday night's storm. (nat: chainsaw up in the bucket is jesse astorino. he owns a tree service company... and is strategic with his chainsaw. you just can't go up and start cuttin stuff cuz you'll probably get hurt or killed. neighbors in the area are trying their best... but leaving the big jobs up to the pros. they have special equipment, stuff that me and you don't have in our garage. because when the job is this big... (nat( you bring out the big guns. damage is so bad á the national weather service is sending people out to survey... to determine if a tornado ripped through. when the storm went through it was like a freight train. so i think we had rotation. (butted up) this is definitely acts of something that could be a tornado. it's a job that's ringing up to hundreds of thousands of dollars for homeowners... but in the end á safety is priceless. don't risk dying over something you could save a few dollars on. you know your life is way more important than a thousand dollars to take a tree down. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// there were a number of utility workers out today... restoring power in neighborhoods hit hard by last night's
