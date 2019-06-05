Speech to Text for Austin Aspires receives $50,000 grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

health is an issue that impacts millions of people á including kids. a new program in austin aims to help those impacted. the group "austin aspires" is getting a 50á thousand dollar grant from an organization called prairie care. the money will be used to fund a program called conscious discipline. it focues on making sure kids have access to the mental health care they need.xxx . "there were two things that resonated to the top one was providing support and edcation for parents and families and one was providing education around eplicit coping skills for our youth austin aspires is partnering with several different groups for this program á including the school district á the united way á and the parenting resource center. it will start this fall.///